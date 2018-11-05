Mullens Expected to Get Another Start vs. Giants

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) is expected to start Nick Mullens (No. 4) again this week. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

It appears Nick Mullens is going to get another start.

The young 49ers quarterback who performed brilliantly in the 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders this past Thursday night is expected to keep the starting spot this week for the Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not make any pronouncements Friday about who will start, Mullens or C.J. Beathard – the starter since the injury to No. 1 Jimmy Garoppolo – but is expected to soon.

Reported Ian Rappoport of NFL.com: “Shanahan held off making an announcement this week so he could talk directly to his players, but it would be a major surprise if Nick Mullens did not start at quarterback moving forward, sources say.”

Mullens, promoted from the practice squad earlier this season after spending most of last season on that group, was 16-of-22 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Raiders and had a QB rating of 151.9.

The former Southern Mississippi star, who was signed in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, led San Francisco to just its second win this season. He was forced into the lineup because of an injury to Beathard, who should be healthy enough to play this week.

Shanahan said he wants to make the choice based on “what gives you the best chance to win.”

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said Mullens was “phenomenal.”

“That’s what the team needed,” he said.

The 2-7 49ers will host the 1-7 New York Giants Monday night, Nov. 12, at Levi’s Stadium. Kkickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.