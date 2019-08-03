Multiple Brush Fires Burning in Contra Costa County: Cal Fire - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Multiple Fires in Contra Costa County
By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires in Contra Costa County.

    The fires are burning on Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads, west of Brentwood, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters are estimating at least 500 acres have burned on the north side of Marsh Creek Road, Cal Fire said.

    A shelter-in-place has also been issued early Saturday in Clayton while firefighters respond to the scene. People in the area are advised to stay inside, close windows and doors.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

