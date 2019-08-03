Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires in Contra Costa County.

The fires are burning on Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads, west of Brentwood, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters are estimating at least 500 acres have burned on the north side of Marsh Creek Road, Cal Fire said.

A shelter-in-place has also been issued early Saturday in Clayton while firefighters respond to the scene. People in the area are advised to stay inside, close windows and doors.

No other information was immediately available.