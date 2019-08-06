National Night Out Events Take Place Around the Bay Area

In an effort to strengthen relations between citizens and law enforcement agencies, communities across the Bay Area and the rest of the country are taking part in National Night Out events Tuesday evening.

Celebrated on the first Tuesday of August, the annual campaign brings law enforcement and residents together at neighborhood gatherings.

The program was established over 30 years ago with the goal of enhancing neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Night Out website.

In Oakland, the Awesome Orchestra will perform outside the Main Library, under the stars, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The San Francisco Police Department is hosting 10 events around the city, held in each of its districts. Times and locations of the events can be found at on the police website.

The Vallejo Unified School District will provide free vaccinations for school-age children at a resource fair from 6-8:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church. Blood Centers of the Pacific will run a blood drive, and there will be free health checks and diabetes screenings.

People can eat, win prizes, and participate in activities from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at an event at Reentry Resource Courtyard in San Jose put on by the Santa Clara County Office of Reentry Services, the Probation Department and the Sheriff's Office.

Santa Cruz police are holding an open house at their headquarters Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., where they will provide station tours, free cotton candy, and demonstrations of police dogs and police motorcycle skills.

Local law enforcement agencies and neighbors in Martinez have organized the fourth annual Alhambra Valley National Night Out celebration at 2647 Reliez Valley Road from 6-9 p.m.

Attendees can listen to live country rock music, savor barbecue and enjoy ice cream courtesy of a local Boy Scouts troop.