New Downtown Hotel Key to Attracting Tourists to Morgan Hill
New Downtown Hotel Key to Attracting Tourists to Morgan Hill

Published 2 hours ago

    Morgan Hill Pushing to Become a Tourist Destination

    Morgan Hill wants to be known as even more of a destination city -- and it's growing by the day. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    It's already known for wineries, farms and a getaway close to Silicon Valley.

    Now, Morgan Hill wants to be known as even more of a destination city -- and it's growing by the day.

    Some welcome the growth, while others say they're a little wary of big business.

    The city's biggest economic boost starts with the Granada Hotel in downtown, on First and Monterey. The hotel under construction will eventually become a downtown anchor and is part of a plan to bring more tourists to Morgan Hill, officials say.

    The Granada Hotel will feature 60 rooms, a spa and steakhouse. It is expected to open in 2021.

    NBC Bay Area's business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

