Newark Man Shot to Death

A man was shot to death in Newark late Friday night, police said Saturday.

Officers responded at 10:58 p.m. to a report of gunshots heard in the area of the 7700 block of Wells Avenue and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was subsequently declared dead, police said. Newark police detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to police.

Officers don't think the incident was a random act.

The victim hasn't been identified yet, police said. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark police Sgt. David Higbee at (510) 578-4962 or via email at david.higbee@newark.org or Detective Jennifer Bloom at (510) 578-4931 or via email at Jennifer.bloom@newark.org.