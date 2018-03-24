Newark Man Shot to Death - NBC Bay Area
Newark Man Shot to Death

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    Newark Man Shot to Death
    A man was shot to death in Newark late Friday night, police said Saturday.

    Officers responded at 10:58 p.m. to a report of gunshots heard in the area of the 7700 block of Wells Avenue and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

    The man was subsequently declared dead, police said. Newark police detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to police.

    Officers don't think the incident was a random act.

    The victim hasn't been identified yet, police said. The investigation is continuing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark police Sgt. David Higbee at (510) 578-4962 or via email at david.higbee@newark.org or Detective Jennifer Bloom at (510) 578-4931 or via email at Jennifer.bloom@newark.org.

