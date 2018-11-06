Nick Mullens Will Start at Quarterback for 49ers vs. Giants

Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nick Mullens earned a second starting opportunity.

Coach Kyle Shanahan informed Mullens and C.J. Beathard that Mullens will start Monday when the 49ers return to action against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium, Mullens said on Tuesday.

Mullens made his NFL debut on Thursday with a 34-3 victory over the Raiders. He got the starting assignment due to injuries Beathard sustained to his right wrist and thumb in the team’s 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Mullens’ 151.9 passer rating is the best debut in NFL history among quarterbacks with 16 or more pass attempts.

Mullens is classified a first-year player after spending his entire rookie season on the 49ers’ practice squad. He originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi. He received the promotion to the 49ers’ 53-man roster after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a season-ending knee injury during the Week 3 game in Kansas City.

Beathard was a third-round draft pick in 2017 from Iowa. He has started 10 games in his two seasons, including five this season. The 49ers are 1-9 in those starts, including a 31-21 victory over the Giants last season at Levi’s Stadium. He has completed just 57.3 percent of his 393 career pass attempts for 2,682 yards with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.