Niners Cut Ties With Versatile Lineman Zane Beadles

The 49ers have released guard-tackle Zane Beadles (No. 68) after two seasons in the Bay Area. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

After adding several offensive linemen in free agency and the recent NFL draft, the 49ers have decided to release Zane Beadles.

Beadles played a multi-purpose role for the 49ers over the past two seasons in San Francisco, playing all 32 games and starting 21. He played every position on the line at least once, and the former Broncos and Jaguars starter – primarily a guard – became valuable for his versatility.

But now, after the 49ers added veteran free-agent guard Jonathan Cooper (Cowboys) and center Weston Richburg (Giants), have guard Joshua Garnett returning from injury, drafted tackle Mike McGlinchey in the first round from Notre Dame and have former first-round Lions pick Laken Tomlinson penciled in to start at guard after acquiring him last season, Beadles suddenly was no longer needed.

And, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, his release frees about $3.5 million for the team’s salary cap.

Plus, though Beadles was a wiling and versatile teammate – moving to new roles constantly over his two seasons – he never was consistent enough to win a spot and stay there. Niners general manager John Lynch, in announcing the move Monday, acknowledged that Beadles’ place on the roster was doubtful.

Beadles probably would have been competing with second-year man Erik Magnuson for the role as a backup guard-tackle, and Magnuson will make $556,000 in 2018, a far less expensive deal, noted Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

“Zane is a consummate professional and has represented our organization with exceptional class,” Lynch said. “He is an unselfish guy who stepped up in a big way for our team last year, and we can’t thank him enough for all his contributions. … Zane is just the kind of player and person we would always be open to welcoming back down the road, but releasing him now provides ample opportunity to find the right situation with his next team.”