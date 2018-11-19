Niners Still in Running for No. 1 Draft Pick - NBC Bay Area
Niners Still in Running for No. 1 Draft Pick

Win by Raiders puts three NFL teams at 2-8, but San Francisco has an opportunity for a win this Sunday vs. three-win Bucs in Tampa Bay

By Doug Williams

Published 48 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Niners quarterback Nick Mullens and head coach Kyle Shanahan head into a winnable game this Sunday against the three-win Bucs in Tampa Bay. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

    After a bye, the 49ers return to practice this week having gained ground on the race to next year’s No. 1 overall draft pick.

    With the Raiders’ victory over the Cardinals Sunday in Arizona, the 49ers, Raiders and Cardinals are all tied at 2-8 for worst record in the NFL.

    And, as Adam Stites of Bleacher Report wrote Monday, the Niners may have the edge over Oakland and Arizona, because in the event of a tie for worst record (at the end of the season), the team with the lowest strength of schedule gets preference. And, as of now, the winning percentage of the Niners’ opponents so far is .506, worse than the Cardinals’ (.532) and Raiders' (.557).

    With quarterback Nick Mullens putting some life into the 49ers’ offense, however, the 49ers could win some of their games down the stretch, including this Sunday’s against Tampa Bay. The Bucs are just 3-7.

    Getty Images

    The final two games on this year’s schedule are likely losses – against the Bears and Rams – and the 49ers also have to play the Seahawks twice, and Seattle, at 5-5, has been playing much better lately, with a narrow loss to the Rams and a win over the Packers. The 4-6 Broncos, however, could be vulnerable at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 9. If the 49ers were to beat the Bucs and Broncos to finish at 4-12, it seems likely the Raiders or Cards could beat San Francisco in the race to the NFL bottom this season.

    For 49ers fans hoping the team gets the No. 1 pick, however, there is hope from NFL oddsmakers. They’ve made the Bucs 3½-point favorites for Sunday’s game. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

