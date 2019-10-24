Niners' Taylor, Hurd Could Be Out Longer Than Expected

Because of an injury setback, 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (No. 81) has no timetable for a return to play this season. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Even as 49ers coaches and players welcomed newly acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said other news about the receiving corps isn’t rosy.

Shanahan says wideouts Trent Taylor and rookie Jalen Hurd – both expected to contribute significantly before this season began – may not be available at all in 2019.

Shanahan told the media Wednesday that both have had setbacks and the team is uncertain when or if they will be able to come off injured reserve.

“Not as much (hope) as there was earlier,” he said. “They both had chances to come back earlier. Both of them have had setbacks, which had to start a couple of things over. We haven’t ruled them out, but I’m still hoping for it, but it’s not something we can count on.”

Video Race Relations in the United States

Taylor hurt his foot before the season and Hurd – who originally was expected to play in the season opener – has a back injury.

Taylor had especially looked good in the offseason team sessions and early in training camp, and was projected to be the starter in the slot. Hurd is a big, physical former college running back who had dominated some drills against 49ers defensive backs in the summer.

Sanders, who is expected to be ready to contribute Sunday when the 6-0 49ers play host to the 4-2 Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium, joins a wide receiver corps that also includes Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis, Jordan Matthews, Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James Jr.

Not all of those players will be active for the Panthers game, and some of them will get fewer snaps and opportunities because of the addition of Sanders.

Shanahan told reporters it “depends how the week goes” to determine which players will be impacted.

Sunday’s game against Carolina is set to kick off at 1:05 p.m.