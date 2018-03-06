File image.

Thousands of teens in need of a dress this prom season will receive help thanks to the Princess Project.

The non-profit, which has chapters and giveaways in both Silicon Valley and San Francisco, aims to provide free prom dresses and accessories to high school teens.

At the San Francisco chapter, over 5,000 dresses were donated this year.

“Our goal is to give away over 2,000 dresses this year during our giveaways,” said Lisa Fettner, co-president of Princess Project San Francisco. “We will also give away approximately 500 additional dresses/accessories to other organizations who need prom dresses - such as Oakland Children’s Hospital and the Tim Thibault Proms.”

With prom season approaching, it can be an extremely stressful time for high school girls searching for a dress. The Princess Project aims to take some of these pressures off of students.

“We really strive to make it all about the teens and create a very positive environment that makes them feel very beautiful and confident in their own skin,” said Starr Rey, president of Princess Project Silicon Valley.

Princess Project partners with Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay schools each year to identify students who could benefit financially from a free gown.

Each girl receives her own personal shopper — a volunteer — who helps her search among an abundance of dresses. Teens can leave not only with a dress, but also shoes, jewelry and other accessories.

The Silicon Valley giveaway will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1939 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View and will continue into the weekend.

The San Francisco giveaway will take place every weekend until March 24 at 4 Embarcadero Center.

For more information, visit PrincessProject.org.