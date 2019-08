A small plane comes to rest after an accident at the Oakland International Airport. (Aug. 4, 2019)

Firefighters responded to a small plane "accident" at the Oakland International Airport Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Photos from the scene showed the plane leaning on its nose in a field of grass at the end of Runway 15/33.

Three people were on the plane at the time of the accident, firefighters said. They all managed to get out on their own.

Further information was not immediately available.