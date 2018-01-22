Wind-whipped flames ripped through their communities and tore through some of their classrooms back in October.

More than three months later, students at St. Rose School and Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa finally returned to their once damaged but now revamped campuses after being displaced.

Greeted by a red carpet and first responders flashing "Welcome Back" signs, St. Rose youngsters rushed inside to the sound of people cheering and clapping.

St. Rose's main school building suffered some damage during the firestorm, and its preschool facility was leveled. After the fires and prior to Monday, students had been temporarily attending school at the nearby St. Rose Parish offices.

Later Monday morning, Cardinal Newman students also returned to their campus for the first time since flames burned about half of the school's classrooms and buildings.

First responders on hand for the occasion held signs reading "Welcome Back!" and "We Are Excited to See You!"

The school's roughly 600 students attended four other Catholic schools in Cotati, Rohnert Park, Windsor and Santa Rosa while Cardinal Newman was closed and repaired.

Bay City News contributed to this report.