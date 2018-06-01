Two of three dogs that were found mutilated and buried in trash in Oakland.

Oakland Police and Oakland Animal Services on Friday announced a special animal abuse task force after two German shepherd puppies and a four-month-old Husky puppy were found mutilated earlier in the week.

"Our fear is that whoever is hurting these dogs is also hurting people,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said at the news conference.



The officials released new material on the case, including photos of the dogs, that were deemed extremely graphic. A $15,000 reward was offered to anyone with information that can lead to arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The puppies were discovered by Rocket Dog Rescue in the Oakland area, one with a broken jaw and another with a missing paw, after people in a homeless camp at 89th and G streets found them buried in the garbage. On Monday, the rescue announced a third puppy, a Husky, was found in the same garbage area with a broken jaw.

The dog with the missing hind paw was taken to a Pet Food Express in Alameda and got cleaned up, but the dog with the broken jaw was still in emergency care earlier in the week, officials said.

Current conditions of the canines are unclear.

"We deal with a lot of hard cases, and I’m a pretty tough person when it comes to dealing with hardship, but it was like nothing I’ve ever seen before," said Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue.

