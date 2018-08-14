22-Year-Old Identified as Oakland Officer Injured in Crash

A 22-year-old Oakland police officer was critical condition following a crash early Monday morning at the Port of Oakland. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

A 22-year-old Oakland police officer is in critical condition following a crash early Monday morning at the Port of Oakland.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. on Middle Harbor Road near berths 55-56 and involved the police SUV, a big-rig truck and another vehicle, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officer Jordan Wingate

Photo credit: Oakland PD

Officer Jordan Wingate, the son of a lieutenant at the department, was responding to a call of a suspicious person in the port when the collision occurred, police said.

Police said the marked SUV was traveling eastbound on Middle Harbor Road when it collided with a civilian car, sending it careening into a semi truck parked in the middle of the road, a typical staging are for trucks.

The big-rig driver told NBC Bay Area he was sleeping when the crash happened.

"Right now our thoughts and our prayers are going out to the family and to friends, and also our fellow officers," Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said.

The crash is being investigated.