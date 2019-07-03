Oakland's New Plan to Battle Homelessness

Another cabin community for the homeless is about to open up in Oakland. Melissa Colorado reports.

This is the city's fifth camp, and the hope is that it will help empty two large homeless camps on the border of Oakland and Emeryville. But are there enough cabins for everyone looking for a spot?

Oakland is still putting the finishing touches on the cabins, with hope it would welcome people in next week. There are 76 spots open.

The city says it has done their census and there is enough room for everybody currently in the homeless camps. However, some say the 76 spots are not enough.

The new cabin community site would be on Mandela Parkway in West Oakland.

Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city is offering the cabins to people who live in Billups' camps and the camp behind the Home Depot in Emeryville.

"We cannot force anyone to move in here," Schaaf said. "However, if they decline an invitation, we will have them move outside of the area."

Where would they go? The mayor did not specify.

Caltrans also promises to hire 10 people from the cabin community, making it easier for them to move into permanent housing.

The city says it plans to open up another cabin community, this time near Jack London Square sometime by late summer.