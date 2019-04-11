Richmond police officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who broke into a residence early Thursday morning and injured two family members with a knife.

Police responded to a report from a caller who said their dad had broken a window and entered the home on Wilson Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was armed with a knife and the family was trapped inside the home, according to police.

Officers confronted the father, who had an active Domestic Violence restrainging order against him, at the rear patio door and "interrupted the suspect's physical assault on a family member," Richmond police said in a statement.

Richmond Police Department said the suspect was shot after he ignored officers' commands and advanced on them. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people injured were an adult woman who suffered laceration to her stomach and a young man who was cut on his face. They were both taken to a hospital and treated, police said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Richmond Police Department are actively working this on-going investigation, according to the Contra Costa County Fatal Incident protocol, police said.