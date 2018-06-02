As warmer weather approaches the Bay Area, firefighters and neighbors prepare for the potential for fires as grasses dry out in parts of the East Bay. Christie Smith reports.

Contra Costa fire officials are battling a 12-acre blaze in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.

The fire is near Glen Canyon Circle and Chaparral Drive and it's 40 percent contained, according to CAL Fire.

Video footage showed the flames and smoke near some residences but officials said no evacuations were ordered.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear but officials have warned residents about potentials through the week due to warmer tempuratures in the Bay Area.

The recent wind-whipped brush fires that scorched 500 acres near Byron this week showed just how quickly fires can get moving, fire officials said.

"It started in eastern Alameda County and spread into Contra Costa County," said Alameda County Fire Chief Jim Call.[[

"With the increased heat, the grasses are in a condition where they would burn our personnel," said Alameda County Fire Chief Jim Call. "We have declared wildland season in our fire department so that increases the number of apparatus we send to an incident."