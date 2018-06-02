Contra Costa fire officials are battling a 12-acre blaze in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.
The fire is near Glen Canyon Circle and Chaparral Drive and it's 40 percent contained, according to CAL Fire.
Video footage showed the flames and smoke near some residences but officials said no evacuations were ordered.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear but officials have warned residents about potentials through the week due to warmer tempuratures in the Bay Area.
"With the increased heat, the grasses are in a condition where they would burn our personnel," said Alameda County Fire Chief Jim Call. "We have declared wildland season in our fire department so that increases the number of apparatus we send to an incident."