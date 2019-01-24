Cal Grad, Olympian Nathan Adrian Announces Cancer Treatment - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Tubbs Fire Cause Released
logo_bay_2x

Cal Grad, Olympian Nathan Adrian Announces Cancer Treatment

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    @nathangadrian via NBCOlympics

    Olympics gold medalist and UC Berkeley graduate Nathan Adrian announced Thursday that he's going through cancer treatment.

    The competitive swimmer announced on social media that he recently learned about his testicular cancer after a visit to the doctor to get his flu shot. 

    "I went to the doctor as something didn't seem quite right," he wrote. "On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good."

    Adrian says he's still expected to compete in his fourth Olympics in Tokyo next year. 

    Olympic Swimming Champ Still Must Prove Himself

    [BAY] Olympic Swimming Champ Still Must Prove Himself
    After four years of waiting, hundreds of miles in the pool and a gold medal signifying he's the reigning Olympic champion, Cal swimmer Nathan Adrian still must prove himself. Jessica Aguirre reports.
    (Published Sunday, June 19, 2016)

    "I will be back in the water in short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men's health issues," he said.

    He posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown with his wife Hallie Ivester. The couple got married last year in Napa Valley.

    "'In sickness and in health' came a bit sooner for us than anticipated," Ivester wrote on her Instagram. "Your positivity and strength during this time is more impressive to me than any medal you could ever win. I love you now and always!"

    Adrian has a total of five Olympic gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices