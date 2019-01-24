Cal Grad, Olympian Nathan Adrian Announces Cancer Treatment

Olympics gold medalist and UC Berkeley graduate Nathan Adrian announced Thursday that he's going through cancer treatment.

The competitive swimmer announced on social media that he recently learned about his testicular cancer after a visit to the doctor to get his flu shot.

"I went to the doctor as something didn't seem quite right," he wrote. "On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good."

Adrian says he's still expected to compete in his fourth Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"I will be back in the water in short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men's health issues," he said.

He posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown with his wife Hallie Ivester. The couple got married last year in Napa Valley.

"'In sickness and in health' came a bit sooner for us than anticipated," Ivester wrote on her Instagram. "Your positivity and strength during this time is more impressive to me than any medal you could ever win. I love you now and always!"

Adrian has a total of five Olympic gold medals, one silver and two bronze.