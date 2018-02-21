Life and Times: San Francisco Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda

Orlando Cepeda suited up for the "Orange and Black" between 1958 and 1966. During those nine memorable seasons, Cepeda – famously known as the "Baby Bull" – earned National League Rookie of the Year honors and was named an All-Star on six occasions. He was later named National League Most Valuable Player in 1967 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.



Cepeda grew up in a poor neighborhood in Puerto Rico and fell in love with the game of baseball watching his father, who was nicknamed "The Bull," play the sport.



"I was a little boy," Cepeda told NBC Bay Area in February, 2018. "I wanted to be just like my dad. Not a lot of people can say that. I was very, very lucky."



Fast forward to 1958. As the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco, the team sent Cepeda a plane ticket. Soon enough, Cepeda would settle down with his new squad in the city by the bay.



"I was so blessed to come to a new town, new city," Cepeda said.



Cepeda would go to play in a grand total of 1,114 games with the Giants, but it was his first one in his new home that created a lasting memory.



"My first game in San Francisco, I will never forget that," Cepeda said. "My first hit was a home run against the Dodgers, opening game. I'm running the bases. I say to myself, 'Is this for real?'"



Cepeda never won a World Series with the Giants, but he competed alongside some the games greatest players in Willie Mays and Willie McCovey.



After 17 years in the big leagues, including some time with the Oakland Athletics, Cepeda was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.



While older fans know Cepeda for his play on the field, younger fans recognize him as the name behind the famous AT&T Park "Cha-Cha Bowl" dish, which consists of white rice, black beans and barbecue chicken.



"It's Puerto Rican main dish," Cepeda said. "They call me 'Cha-Cha' because I like music."