Over 35,000 Pounds of Valley Fine Foods Products Recalled - NBC Bay Area
Over 35,000 Pounds of Valley Fine Foods Products Recalled

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 19 minutes ago

    USDA

    The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that over 35,000 pounds of Valley Fine Foods products, some which were sold across the Bay Area, spoiled and should not be eaten.

    Some of the products were sold at Lucky’s and Safeway locations from Aug. 15 through Oct. 4 and include refrigerated Simple Dishes’ chicken penne alfredo, chicken primavera and Italian sausage ziti.

    The products subject to recall bear the number P-22102B or M-22102B on the side, according to recall release.

    Valley Fine Foods said there’s been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick after consuming their products.

