The owner of the iconic Flintstones House is fighting back against a lawsuit from the Town of Hillsborough claiming the iconic home along Interstate 280 is a public nuisance with her own counter suit.

Owner Florence Fang recently decorated the home with dinosaur statues and a "Yabba Dabba Do" sign. Hillsborough in its lawsuit also cites the landscaping was done without proper permits.

Fang's attorney Angela Alioto told reporters on Thursday that the town was harassing her client even though she’s complied to all previous demands.

“Is it really about a dinosaur? Is it really about that? Or is it about treating Mrs. Fang differently because she has a dream?” Alioto said. “The Flintstone House is not a public nuisance.”

Fang, a prominent member of the Chinese-American community in the Bay Area, has hired the San Francisco-based Law Offices of Mayor Joseph L. Alioto and Angela Alioto.

“Nobody can fool the public,” Fang said, adding she’s cooperated with the city to make the changes they have asked for but they seemed to move the “goal post” every time.

"All I want is a peaceful, happy retired life,” she said.

An earlier statement from Fang's attorneys called the town's behavior "intolerance and elitist," and even unconstitutional.

Close up view of ‘so-called ‘eyesore’ at #Flintstones house that triggered public nuisance lawsuit by #Hillsborough and counter suit by property owner. pic.twitter.com/F3WURtRzny — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) April 11, 2019

All I want is a peaceful, happy retired life:" Mrs Fang, owner of the iconic Flintstone house, says she plans to take action against the counter suit filed by the city of Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/d1oLlW12f1 — Jennifer Gonzalez (@JennieGonzMedia) April 11, 2019

