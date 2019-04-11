Owner of Controversial 'Flintstones House' in Hillsborough Fights Back With Counter Lawsuit - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
1 SFO Runway Reopens, 2nd Still Closed
logo_bay_2x

Owner of Controversial 'Flintstones House' in Hillsborough Fights Back With Counter Lawsuit

Owner Florence Fang is counter suing the town of Hillsborough, claiming it's a violation of her First Amendment right

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Flintstones House' Owner Fights Back Against Lawsuit

    The owner of the iconic Flintstones House is fighting back against a lawsuit from the Town of Hillsborough claiming the iconic home along Interstate 280 is a public nuisance.

    (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

    The owner of the iconic Flintstones House is fighting back against a lawsuit from the Town of Hillsborough claiming the iconic home along Interstate 280 is a public nuisance with her own counter suit.

    Owner Florence Fang recently decorated the home with dinosaur statues and a "Yabba Dabba Do" sign. Hillsborough in its lawsuit also cites the landscaping was done without proper permits.

    Fang's attorney Angela Alioto told reporters on Thursday that the town was harassing her client even though she’s complied to all previous demands.

    “Is it really about a dinosaur? Is it really about that? Or is it about treating Mrs. Fang differently because she has a dream?” Alioto said. “The Flintstone House is not a public nuisance.”

    Fang, a prominent member of the Chinese-American community in the Bay Area, has hired the San Francisco-based Law Offices of Mayor Joseph L. Alioto and Angela Alioto.

    “Nobody can fool the public,” Fang said, adding she’s cooperated with the city to make the changes they have asked for but they seemed to move the “goal post” every time.

    "All I want is a peaceful, happy retired life,” she said.

    An earlier statement from Fang's attorneys called the town's behavior "intolerance and elitist," and even unconstitutional.

    Look Inside 'Flintstones' House in HillsboroughLook Inside 'Flintstones' House in Hillsborough

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices