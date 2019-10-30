PG&E Issues Weather 'All-Clear' for Midweek Shutoff

PG&E Corp. workers walk on a road while inspecting electrical lines in Calistoga, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

PG&E on Wednesday issued the weather "all-clear" signal for all Bay Area locations impacted by the midweek power shutoffs, giving crews the green light to inspect utility equipment, make repairs if necessary and restore power.

As crews work to turn the power back on to the roughly 516,000 Northern California customers who were impacted by the midweek shutoff, they're also restoring power to customers affected by a massive weekend power shutoff. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, roughly 365,000 customers impacted by the outages were still without power while 723,000 customers had their power restored.

The midweek shutoff affected customers in parts of 22 counties, including Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. It was also expected to impact customers in portions of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, but PG&E did not end up turning off power in those areas due to changing weather conditions.

The weekend shutoff impacted about 973,000 customers in portions of 38 counties.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced PG&E would be offering rebates to customers impacted by the outages.