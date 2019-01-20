PG&E Power Outages Affect Thousands Across Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
PG&E Power Outages Affect Thousands Across Bay Area

    PG&E crews were scrambling Sunday night to restore power to thousands of customers around the Bay Area, including more than 4,500 in the South Bay, the utility said.

    Here are the number of customers affected with power outages by region PG&E was reporting as of 7 p.m. Sunday:

    • South Bay: 4,550
    • North Bay: 760
    • Peninsula: 172
    • East Bay: 100
    • San Francisco: 5

    The cause for each of the outages was being investigated, and PG&E had no estimated time for when power would be restored, the utility said.

