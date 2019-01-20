PG&E Power Outages Affect Thousands Across Bay Area

PG&E crews were scrambling Sunday night to restore power to thousands of customers around the Bay Area, including more than 4,500 in the South Bay, the utility said.

Here are the number of customers affected with power outages by region PG&E was reporting as of 7 p.m. Sunday:

South Bay: 4,550

North Bay: 760

Peninsula: 172

East Bay: 100

San Francisco: 5

The cause for each of the outages was being investigated, and PG&E had no estimated time for when power would be restored, the utility said.