PG&E spokesperson Melissa Subbotin addresses the potential power shutoffs that could leave customers across Northern California in the dark amid high fire danger.

PG&E on Wednesday said it is moving forward with planned power shutoffs that will impact roughly 179,000 customers in parts of 17 counties as dangerous fire weather returns to California.

The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra foothills, approximately 3 p.m. in the North Bay and about 1 a.m. Thursday in a section of the Peninsula.

Areas Slated for a Public Safety Power Shutoff



Green icons denote community resource centers that will be open on Oct. 24. Click on each icon to see the address and open hours.

In the Bay Area, the shutoffs will affect tens of thousands of customers in portions of Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties, according to PG&E's latest numbers. Here's a breakdown of the impact:

Napa County : 7,488 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, and St. Helena.

: 7,488 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, and St. Helena. San Mateo County : 372 customers in La Honda, San Gregorio, Woodside, and unincorporated San Mateo County.

: 372 customers in La Honda, San Gregorio, Woodside, and unincorporated San Mateo County. Sonoma County: 26,845 customers in Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor, and Stewarts point.

The power shutoffs were prompted by forecasts for high fire danger. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation spurred the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning in eight Bay Area counties. Here's when the warning will be in effect:

Solano County : 8 a.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday

: 8 a.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties : 12 p.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday

: 12 p.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties : 3 p.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday

: 3 p.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday San Mateo County: 7 p.m. Wednesday - 4 p.m. Thursday

PG&E cut power to more than 2 million people across the Bay Area in rolling blackouts from Oct. 9-12, paralyzing parts of the region in what was the largest deliberate blackout in state history. Schools and universities canceled classes and many businesses were forced to close.

California Gov. Gavin sent a sharply worded letter Tuesday to Bill Johnson, PG&E's CEO, blaming the unprecedented mass outage earlier this month on the company's failure to maintain and upgrade its equipment.

"I believe the unacceptable scope and duration of the previous outage _ deliberately forcing 735,000 customers to endure power outages _ was the direct result of decades of PG&E prioritizing profit over public safety," Newsom wrote, referring to the number of businesses and households affected, not the total number of people.

PG&E says the shutdowns are not about money.

The only goal "is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire," Johnson said in a Tuesday briefing.