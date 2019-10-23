A fast moving brush fire in Sonoma County as seen from Santa Rosa. (Oct. 23, 2019)

Fire crews responded late Wednesday to a fast moving brush fire in rural Sonoma County, near the Lake County line, that prompted evacuations, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported about 9:15 p.m. and was burning in the area of Burned Mountain Road at Kincade Road, outside the Geysers, fire officials said.

Evacuations were ordered for Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road, according to Sonoma County sheriff's officials, who advised people in those areas to leave immediately.

Those evacuations included the River Rock Casino in Geyserville, according to casino security.

An evacuation warning was issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville, sheriff's officials said. People in those areas should be ready to leave.

No further details were immediately available.