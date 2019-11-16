Palo Alto City Employee Dies While Upgrading Transformer

A Palo Alto city employee has died in an "electrical incident" Saturday while a five-person crew was upgrading a transformer, city officials confirmed.

The incident happened at 9:47 a.m near East Meadow Drive and Middlefield Road. The employee was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

"Our entire city family is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our own. Our condolences are with the family of our employee during this extremely difficult time,” Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada said in a statement.

California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting an investigation.