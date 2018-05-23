A commercial jet that landed at San Francisco International Airport on Wednedsay afternoon hit a concrete wall while being towed to a gate, according to an airport spokesman.

Passengers were aboard the Aer Lingus plane at the time of the collision, about 3:15 p.m., but no injuries were reported.

Investigative Risky Food Handling Practices Threaten Public Health

The plane was being towed to Gate G-91 in the international terminal when the tow driver misjudged, and the tip of the wing clipped the wall, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

The incident did not delay operations at SFO. Yakel advised Aer Lingus passengers to call the airline to see if their flight is delayed.







