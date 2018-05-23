Tip of Aer Lingus Plane Wing Hits Concrete Wall at SFO; No Injuries Reported - NBC Bay Area
Tip of Aer Lingus Plane Wing Hits Concrete Wall at SFO; No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Rami Dahud

    A commercial jet that landed at San Francisco International Airport on Wednedsay afternoon hit a concrete wall while being towed to a gate, according to an airport spokesman.

    Passengers were aboard the Aer Lingus plane at the time of the collision, about 3:15 p.m., but no injuries were reported.

    The plane was being towed to Gate G-91 in the international terminal when the tow driver misjudged, and the tip of the wing clipped the wall, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

    The incident did not delay operations at SFO. Yakel advised Aer Lingus passengers to call the airline to see if their flight is delayed.



