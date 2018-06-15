Passengers Delayed for Hours at San Jose International Airport Customs - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Passengers Delayed for Hours at San Jose International Airport Customs

By Ian Cull

Published at 11:50 PM PDT on Jun 15, 2018 | Updated at 11:56 PM PDT on Jun 15, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Passengers Delayed for Hours at SJC

    A series of late arrivals combined with a shortage of staff at Customs and Border Patrol caused a backup for Bay Area travelers at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday night. Ian Cull reports.

    (Published Friday, June 15, 2018)

    A series of planes arriving at the same time, combined with a shortage of staff at Customs and Border Patrol caused a backup for Bay Area travelers at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday night.

    Travelers waited two to four hours in the customs and border patrol checkpoints for flights arriving at SJC causing passengers to get angry.

    "They should hire more people and be prepared for this," said Lisat Hernandez from Richmond.

    Several passengers missed their domestic connections by two hours all because of the backup.

    "Two and a half hour flight to stand in line for three hours," said Steve Heredia from San Jose.

    What happened Friday is a “perfect storm,” SJC spokesperson Lauren Young said.

    "They have had some limited staffing at SJC and some of the other Bay Area airports," Young said. "We're doing the best we can to help make sure they have the resources from the airport."

    NBC Bay Area reached out to Customs and Border Patrol about the staff shortage but they did not get back.

    "Craziness, it was inexcusable," said Don Bullard.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices