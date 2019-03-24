Peaceful Protest Calls For Restoring San Jose Mural

An East San Jose community and art advocates held a peaceful protest Sunday demanding the restoration of a mural that was painted over without proper notice in August. (Published 5 hours ago)

Community and art advocates in East San Jose held a peaceful protest Sunday demanding the restoration of a mural that was painted over without proper notice in August.

El Comite for the Preservation of the Chicano Arts organized the event connected to what it says was the unlawful removal of "Mural de la Raza," one of the last remaining historic Chicano murals in the city of San Jose.

The mural on the wall of what was a Payless Shoe Source store at 2048 Story Road was painted over on Aug. 29, sparking outrage in the community as many believed the new property owner painted over the artwork without notifying the artist in advance. Later, a statement from the new owner indicated the former owner was responsible.

Activists now say that same party who formerly owned the Payless building unlawfully removed a San Jose mural in 2014.

Sunday's family-friendly event featured speakers, poets and musicians sharing their perspectives on why "Mural de la Raza" should be restored and why other remaining historic artworks need to be preserved.