Pedestrian Deaths Across Nation Stay at 25-Year High: Report

Results of a new report indicate that an estimated 6,000 pedestrians were killed in car crashes across the nation in 2017, a number that remained more or less unchanged compared to the year before.

California witnessed a roughly 18 percent decrease in pedestrian deaths last year, but there was a 40 percent spike in San Jose, according to the report, which was put together by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The GHSA estimates that 5,987 pedestrians were killed across the country in 2016. GHSA projects that 5,984 pedestrians died the following year, marking the second-straight year with pedestrian fatalities peaking at levels not seen in 25 years, according to the report.

As to what could be contributing to the number of pedestrian deaths, those behind the report examined smartphone use and marijuana impairment.

"While the report does not find or imply a definitive link between these factors and pedestrian deaths, it is widely accepted both smartphones and marijuana can impair the attention and judgment necessary to navigate roadways safely behind the wheel and on foot," according to a statement published alongside the report.

Forty officers from nine different Santa Clara County law enforcement agencies on Wednesday will take part in a patrol operation, pulling drivers over for putting pedestrians in danger.