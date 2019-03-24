Loudlabs

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 101 in Mountain View late Sunday, shutting down all northbound lanes of the freeway for about 20 minutes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 7 p.m., and a Sig-alert was issued about 7:15 p.m., saying all northbound lanes were closed at Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View, the CHP said. All lanes reopened about 7:35 p.m.

The pedestrian ran from the right shoulder of Highway 101 and into traffic toward the center divide, the CHP said. The pedestrian was then struck by a white Subaru.

The pedestrian initially was breathing when emergency personnel reached the scene but later died, the CHP said. No other injuries were reported.

The victim's identity was not provided.