The Alameda Police Department is looking for a person who was captured on camera yanking down a "thin blue line" American flag — designed to honor law enforcement — from a storefront last month.

Footage posted on the department's social media pages shows a person in a yellow jacket jump up, grab the flag and pull it off the building from where it was flying. The flag and the pole it was attached to hit the person as it fell to the ground. The person then tossed the flag on the sidewalk before walking away from the scene.

According to police, the person later returned to the business — located along the 2400 block of Santa Clara Avenue — "to further vandalize the victim's property."

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Alameda police at 510-337-8340.