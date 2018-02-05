Petaluma Police Asking For Help Finding Suspect in Auto Burglary - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Petaluma Police Asking For Help Finding Suspect in Auto Burglary

By Stephen Ellison

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Secret 6 Ingredients to a Perfect Ski Vacation
    Petaluma PD
    Surveillance image shows suspect in vehicle burglary and identity theft in Petaluma. (Feb. 5, 2018)

    Petaluma police on Monday released a surveillance image and were asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect who made off with cash, IDs and credit cards last week.

    A suspect broke into a vehicle in West Petaluma and stole a wallet then used the victim's photos and credit cards to make more than $1,000 in purchases at several local retail stores, police said.

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect Monday.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Officer Dario Giomi at 707-781-1237.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices