Petaluma police on Monday released a surveillance image and were asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect who made off with cash, IDs and credit cards last week.

A suspect broke into a vehicle in West Petaluma and stole a wallet then used the victim's photos and credit cards to make more than $1,000 in purchases at several local retail stores, police said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Officer Dario Giomi at 707-781-1237.