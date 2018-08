Heavy police activity in the area of Alexian Drive, just north of Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose. (Aug. 20, 2018)

Heavy police activity is reported in San Jose Monday afternoon. The incident is reported in the area of Alexian Drive, just north of Alum Rock Avenue and west of Interstate 680.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are blocking streets in the area.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.