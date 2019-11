Police activity shuts down a block of East Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose. (Nov. 26, 2019)

Authorities are conducting a death investigation in downtown San Jose Tuesday morning, according to police.

The investigation has led to the closure of East Santa Clara Street between 7th and 9th streets, police said.

Both directions of that stretch of East Santa Clara Street will be closed until about 10 a.m., police said.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.