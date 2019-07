Traffic backed up on the Bay Bridge due to police activity Sunday evening.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge was backed up late Sunday due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lane 5 of the bridge was closed on the Oakland side of the bridge because of the police activity. Lanes 1-4 remained open, the CHP said.

Initially, all lanes of the span were closed at about 4:25 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., four lanes were reopened, the CHP said.

No further details were available.