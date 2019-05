At least two vehicles were involved in an injury crash in Oakland Tuesday. (May 28, 2019)

Police and fire personnel responded to a multiple injury crash Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, according to the police department.

The crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. in the 9600 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

Aerial views of the scene show at least two vehicles involved in the wreck. Multiple people were taken to local hospitals, all in stable condition, police said.

No further details were immediately available.