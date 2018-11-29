Police Investigate Homicide Near San Jose's Japantown - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Homicide Near San Jose's Japantown

By Kris Sanchez and Brendan Weber

Published 50 minutes ago

    Police are investigating a homicide near San Jose's Japantown Thursday morning, according to the department.

    The investigation is taking place along Ayer Avenue between N. San Pedro Street and Losse Court, police said.

    Neighbors told NBC Bay Area they were shocked to discover that such a crime took place in the neighborhood.

    Further information was not immediately available.

