Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a GardaWorld armored vehicle facility in Santa Rosa Friday morning.

An officer responded to a hold-up alarm at Northpoint Parkway at around 2:50 a.m. where he found two suspects, one armed with a handgun. Police say the armed suspect brandished the firearm at the officer, which prompted him to fire multiple shots at the suspect.

The suspect was struck by the officer’s gunshots but was able to run to a nearby creek where responders later located him and provided immediate medical care. Police say he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect was located inside the business along with two employees who reported the incident. They claimed two suspects entered the business and threatened them with a firearm in an attempt to rob them of the currency stored in the GardaWorld facility.

Santa Rosa Police claims they didn’t invoke the Sonoma County Employee Involved Fatal Incident Protocol because the suspect is expected to live and the additional suspect was not injured.

However, in addition to investigating the robbery, they are investigating the officer-involved shooting, with the assistance of the Petaluma Police Department and Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the officer involved was wearing a body cam but the footage has not been reviewed yet.

He was placed on paid administrative leave.



