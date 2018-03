A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Cadillac Drive, just off South Winchester Boulevard. The boy's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Wednesday's incident is the second shooting in the area in the past month.

On Feb. 7, a gunman chased down a mother of two and shot her to death.

No other information was immediately available.