Law enforcement officials gave an all clear Thursday afternoon after investigating reports of an active shooter at the Veterans Affairs healthcare facility in Palo Alto.



Employees at the VA facility reported receiving a text alert around 10:30 a.m. alerting them about an active shooter situation. The message told them: "this is not a drill," and asked to shelter in place.

A VA spokesperson confirmed the shelter in place at the facility at 3801 Miranda Avenuewhich was lifted after about an hour. Palo Alto Police said on twitter that the reports of an active shooter were not true.

"Regarding reports of a supposed active shooter at the @VAPaloAlto in #PaloAlto: there is no active shooter and the V.A. Police Department has cancelled our response. Please contact them for any additional details they may have available for release," the department tweeted.

"Employees at the VA Palo Alto have been ordered to shelter in place due to a report of an active shooter. I’m locked in the office and safe," an employee who goes by the Twitter handled said on Twitter.

He then tweeted: "TIL shelter in place alerts and PTSD don’t go together well."

His last update said employees had been given the all clear: "I think everyone here at VA Palo Alto is ok. Not sure what was behind the shelter in place order, but we are told it wasn’t a drill. I hope everyone’s ok. Back to taking care of Veterans!"

The Veterans Affairs Department is investigating the incident which momentarily spared panic among employees locked inside the center as well as their families.



This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page for updates.



Employees at the VA Palo Alto have been ordered to shelter in place due to a report of an active shooter. I’m locked in the office and safe. — Allan (@kuyaalb) July 26, 2018



Active shooter threat at the VA right now. All bldgs on lockdown. — Janocturnal (@JanNocturnal) July 26, 2018

