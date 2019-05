NBC Bay Area Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hayward. (May 13, 2019)

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hayward.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Monday on the 28000 block of Capitola Street, just off Hesperian Boulevard and near Mount Eden High School.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.