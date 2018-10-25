Police Thursday afternoon are investigating a shooting and vehicle collision in Fairfield.

The incident has prompted the closure of East Travis Boulevard, between San Bruno Street and Flamingo Drive.

Police said the incident started when a sergeant was flagged down by a passenger in a vehicle screaming that she was kidnapped. The suspect took off in his vehicle, prompting the sergeant to pursue.

The suspect crashed after a short pursuit.

Police said it appears the victim -- a woman who claimed she was being kidnapped -- shot the suspect, who has been transported to a hospital.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries, police said.

It is not clear if the victim shot the suspect before, during or after the pursuit, police said.

No other information was immediately available.