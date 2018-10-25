Police Investigating Shooting, Alleged Kidnapping in Fairfield - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigating Shooting, Alleged Kidnapping in Fairfield

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigating Shooting, Alleged Kidnapping in Fairfield
    NBC Bay Area
    Fairfield police investigate a shooting and alleged kidnapping. (Oct. 25, 2018)

    Police Thursday afternoon are investigating a shooting and vehicle collision in Fairfield.

    The incident has prompted the closure of East Travis Boulevard, between San Bruno Street and Flamingo Drive.

    Police said the incident started when a sergeant was flagged down by a passenger in a vehicle screaming that she was kidnapped. The suspect took off in his vehicle, prompting the sergeant to pursue.

    The suspect crashed after a short pursuit.

    Police said it appears the victim -- a woman who claimed she was being kidnapped -- shot the suspect, who has been transported to a hospital.

    The victim is being treated for minor injuries, police said.

    It is not clear if the victim shot the suspect before, during or after the pursuit, police said.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices