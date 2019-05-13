Police Searching For 2 Armed Robbery Suspects in Concord

Round 1 bowling alley in Concord was the scene of an armed robbery late Sunday night. (May 13, 2019)

Police in Concord are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery of a bowling alley late Sunday night at Sun Valley mall.

At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Concord officers responded to Round 1, at 185 Sun Valley Mall, for a reported armed robbery in progress, police said. After the business closed, two suspects entered the office, where they bound two employees and robbed them of cash.

"This was certainly a very scary situation for the employees on duty," Concord police Lt. Mike Kindorf said. "They were in quite a bit of danger."

The employees were able to free themselves and call 911, and responding officers searched the business and surrounding area without locating the suspects, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said. Both suspects were described as male, and both were wearing masks.

"Our hope is we're able to bring these folks to custody before they commit another robbery and potentially hurt someone," Kindorf said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Loercher at 925-603-5922 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-603-5836.