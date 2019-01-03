Police seek help identifying this man, who is suspected of hitting a pedestrian while driving a truck and providing false information in Pleasanton.

Police in Pleasanton are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of hitting a woman with a truck and providing false information.

Surveillance video from the Dec. 21, 2018 incident shows a woman walking in a marked crosswalk on Tom Burnett Lane when a truck turns into the street from Johnson Drive, striking the pedestrian. Police said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the man who was driving the truck stopped at the collision scene and provided information that was later determined to be false.

"After leaving the collision site, the pickup driver entered a nearby security-controlled business by following an employee inside," police said in a statement. "The driver did not appear to have legitimate business at the establishment, is not an employee of the business, nor does the business recognize him.

The man is described as being 30 to 38 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with medium length, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with dark-colored pants.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to a full-size, quad cab, 2016-2018 Chevrolet or GMC type pickup truck, dark in color.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to contact Pleasanton police at 925-931-5100. Callers should refer to case #18-47962.