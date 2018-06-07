Police Seek Woman Wanted for Arson Attempt in Union City

The Newark Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who seems to be attempting to light a Molotov cocktail at a preschool in Union City last November.

This occurred over Thanksgiving weekend at Safari Kid at 32642 Alvarado Blvd. Officials say the woman is seen trying to light the bottle bomb and when she is unsuccessful, she throws the bottle through the door and leaves.

Another preschool operated by Safari Kid was heavily damaged in an arson fire over Memorial Day weekend, on May 26, in Newark and officials believe the incidents might be connected.

Police ask that anyone with information about the woman in the photos call Detective Warren at 510-578-4960 or email him at Matt.Warren@newark.org.

Safari Kid also has locations in Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville, Fremont, Milpitas, Hayward, Mountain View, Livermore, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Santa Clara and Cupertino.



