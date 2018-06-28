Police Seeking Driver in Pedicab Hit and Run That Injured 5

A pedal cab operator was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday following a hit-and-run collision near San Francisco's Pier 29, police said. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

5 Injured After Pedicab Struck in Hit and Run in SF

Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who fled after allegedly striking a bicycle taxi Wednesday afternoon along The Embarcadero in San Francisco, injuring five people.

The collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. along The Embarcadero North at Sansome Street, according to police.

Before the collision, the suspect vehicle, described as a gold or champagne-colored four-door Honda Civic, was traveling south on The Embarcadero, allegedly swerving through traffic. The Honda struck the bike taxi, or pedicab, causing the taxi to strike a second bike taxi, police said.

The driver of the first taxi, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he remained Thursday in life-threatening condition, according to police.

The driver of the second pedicab was not injured.

A 32-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter in the first pedicab and a 33-year-old man and his 8-year-old son in the second pedicab all were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Those victims have been described as a family visiting from

Canada and they've since been discharged from the hospital, police said.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle was last seen heading toward the Bay Bridge.

Police on Thursday released photos and a brief surveillance video clip of the suspect vehicle in hopes that someone can identify it or the driver.

Police are also asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time to check their cellphone videos, dash-cams or surveillance systems for any other possible photos or pictures of the suspect and their vehicle.

Anyone with information can call police's 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.