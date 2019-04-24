Missing 11-Year-Old San Leandro Boy Found Safe

Update, 9 p.m.: San Leandro police say missing 11-year-old Gary Mallory has been located and is safe.

Police in San Leandro were searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

Gary Mallory was last seen about 6:30 p.m. leaving Toyon Park, walking northbound on Bancroft Avenue, police said.

Gary is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a slender build, and he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740.