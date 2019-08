A traffic cone sits next to a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) truck on January 17, 2019 in Fairfax, California.

The power went out for tens of thousands in Marin County late Thursday night, according to PG&E.

About 45,000 customers were in the dark after 11 p.m. across the North Bay county, and PG&E said it was working restore power by the 2 a.m. hour.

PG&E said it was assessing the cause of the outages.