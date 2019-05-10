Presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped by the Bay Area Friday for a fundraiser where he talked about addressing climate change, abolishing the electoral college and defeating white nationalism. Jean Elle reports.

Hundreds of Mayor Pete Buttigieg's supporters cheered as he embraced his husband at a fundraiser for his presidential campaign in San Francisco Friday.

The 37-year-old military veteran said it's time for a new generation to step into the White House.

"It is time to treat climate change like the security issue it is," Buttigieg said.

The democratic hopeful held private fundraisers in the Bay Area which had him talking tech.

"I think making sure we deal with monopolistic behavior is only part of the future of tech," he said. "We also have to make sure tech companies of any size are operating under legal framework dealing with date security and data privacy.”

Buttigieg also talked about abolishing the electoral college, about universal health care and defeating white nationalism. His supporters said it is refreshing to hear a presidential candidate address issues they care about.

"He’s taking very straight forward about climate change and he’s talking about cyber security," said Tom Thompson-Larson from Oakland.

About 1,300 people paid between $25,000 and a $1,000 to see mayor Pete Friday night.

"Can I count on your help?" said Buttigieg to the crowd. "Then you are going to make me the President of the United States I can't wait to celebrate with you."